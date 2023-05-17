Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Trading Up 15.3%

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 50,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 62,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Acasta Enterprises Stock Up 15.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$161.68 million and a P/E ratio of -73.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46.

About Acasta Enterprises

Acasta Enterprises Inc is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts. It prefer to invest in founder-led businesses, carve-outs of non-core assets, industry consolidation, and growth-oriented businesses. The firm prefers to invest in private label consumer staples and aviation finance and asset management companies.

