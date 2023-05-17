abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 994,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 1.92% of Ameresco worth $56,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ameresco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ameresco by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 192,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $213,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameresco Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More

