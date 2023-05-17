abrdn plc Sells 27,474 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,474 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.08% of Gilead Sciences worth $84,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GILD opened at $78.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

