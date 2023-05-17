abrdn plc Purchases 35,852 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.11% of Zoetis worth $73,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,542,000 after purchasing an additional 85,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 350,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,407,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $181.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.31. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.