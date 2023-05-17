abrdn plc Purchases 12,104 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $53,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after acquiring an additional 182,606 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after acquiring an additional 187,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.43.

NYSE:NOW opened at $482.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.90, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $451.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

