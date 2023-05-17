abrdn plc Has $77.07 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $77,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

