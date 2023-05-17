abrdn plc Has $77.07 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $77,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

