abrdn plc Has $77.07 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.07% of Medtronic worth $77,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lwmg LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.33.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.