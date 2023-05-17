abrdn plc Buys 784,488 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 214.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 784,488 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $69,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.8 %

SCCO opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 115.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $39,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $192,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More

