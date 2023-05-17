abrdn plc Acquires New Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

abrdn plc bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,899,000. abrdn plc owned about 0.05% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,026,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $918,473,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $796,614,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ELV opened at $445.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.16.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ELV. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

