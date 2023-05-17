abrdn plc Acquires 19,013 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $56,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

NYSE:WMT opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $410.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

