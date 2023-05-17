abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

