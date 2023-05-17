Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

AGD stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGD. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 319,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 119.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.