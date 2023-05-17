Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

AGD stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGD. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 319,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 119.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.