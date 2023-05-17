AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,008,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,993,000 after acquiring an additional 174,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $143.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

