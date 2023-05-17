AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.08. 906,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $248.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.