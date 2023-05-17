Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Short Interest Down 10.8% in April

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 12,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,893,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after buying an additional 6,003,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $109.39. 3,386,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,980. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $118.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

