Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

