955 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $193.51. The company had a trading volume of 322,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.73 and a 200-day moving average of $199.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

