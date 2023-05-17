9,376 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Bought by Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000. Hess makes up approximately 2.6% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Hess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess Stock Performance

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,391,691. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.70. 397,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,433. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.