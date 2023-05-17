8,200 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also

