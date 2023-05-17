800 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $755,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in ANSYS by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,494,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,064,000 after acquiring an additional 150,347 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.98. 101,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.95 and its 200-day moving average is $275.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $333.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total value of $501,109.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,383.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,597. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

