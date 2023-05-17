7,242 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AR. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Stories

