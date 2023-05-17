693 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.35.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.0 %

Charter Communications stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.75. The stock had a trading volume of 142,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,448. The stock has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $515.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

