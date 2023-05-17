68,000 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Bought by GWM Asset Management Ltd

GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. Maxar Technologies comprises 20.9% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GWM Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Maxar Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MAXR stock remained flat at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.56 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.89%.

Insider Activity at Maxar Technologies

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howell M. Estes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,037 shares of company stock worth $6,695,135 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.