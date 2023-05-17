5,431 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VSGX traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. 101,927 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.24.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

