540,000 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 540,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 415,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last 90 days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.