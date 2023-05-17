4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Update

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 510,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,606,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacob Chacko sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $100,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,995 shares of company stock valued at $595,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,032,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 73,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a negative net margin of 4,976.80%. Equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

