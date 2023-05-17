4,659 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.37. 2,417,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.87 and a 200-day moving average of $197.44. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

