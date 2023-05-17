4,042 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,832 shares of company stock worth $3,543,560. Insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,930,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,994,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $616.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.38.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
