35,474 Shares in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Bought by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vista Finance LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIX traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,966. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $88.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.04.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

