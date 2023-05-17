2,700 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the third quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers stock opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $271.12. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rogers news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

