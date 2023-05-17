26,517 Shares in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT) Bought by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.83% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 1,765.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Performance

EOCT traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.72. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – October (EOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

