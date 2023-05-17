254,482 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 254,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,976,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Hexcel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 58.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,857,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,132,000 after purchasing an additional 57,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HXL opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

