14,800 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Liberty Broadband makes up about 0.7% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDA stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.49. 26,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.51. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 104.48% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

