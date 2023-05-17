12,651 Shares in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Purchased by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,798,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $2,517,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,683,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $8,426,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $1,633,693,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE TFPM opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

