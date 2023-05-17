10,200 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 992,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,676,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,857,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,548,881. The company has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

