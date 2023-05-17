1,000 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix stock traded up $4.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,545. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.28 and a one year high of $379.43. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.34 and a 200-day moving average of $319.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

