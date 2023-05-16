Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.