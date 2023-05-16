Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

