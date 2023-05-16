Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

