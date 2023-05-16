Zilliqa 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.62 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $381.47 million and $18.62 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,528,488,575 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

