ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.78

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $329,184.01 and approximately $18.78 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00121157 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00047209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00030099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

