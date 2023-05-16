Zcash Market Cap Reaches $536.55 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $32.86 or 0.00121223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $536.55 million and $15.96 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030048 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

