Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs Sells 3,920 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

YUM traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $138.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,716. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.10 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,792,538,000 after buying an additional 244,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $774,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

