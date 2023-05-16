yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $6,843.91

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $6,843.91 or 0.25140990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $225.71 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,980 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

