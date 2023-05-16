yearn.finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.44 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for $6,809.73 or 0.25104830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $224.59 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,980 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

