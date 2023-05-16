Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.68

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 61980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YGR. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.80 to C$3.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Yangarra Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.52.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources ( TSE:YGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a net margin of 45.02% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of C$60.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6048951 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

