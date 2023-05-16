Wrapped TRON Market Cap Hits $7.14 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0702 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $7.14 billion and approximately $1.92 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.0705252 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $763,104.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

