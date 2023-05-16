Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a market cap of $1.65 billion and $111,224.67 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,342,419,314 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,341,900,299.397957 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

