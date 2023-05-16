WOW-token (WOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $283.48 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $283.48 million and $62.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004089 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00026392 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00009037 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000733 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
