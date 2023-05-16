Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $1.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.86% from the company’s current price.

Workhorse Group Stock Performance

WKHS stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.72.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 2,334.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.79%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 89.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after buying an additional 615,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 935.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 610,757 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Stories

