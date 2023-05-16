Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $1.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.86% from the company’s current price.
Workhorse Group Stock Performance
WKHS stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $151.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.72.
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 2,334.76% and a negative return on equity of 83.79%. The business had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Workhorse Group will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
- The Turnaround for Weight Watchers is Taking Shape
- Is Uber Stock Pricing in Operational GAAP Profitability Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.