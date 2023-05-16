Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,008,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,881 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $69,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,008,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe purchased 5,450 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

WOLF opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.48.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

