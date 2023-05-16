Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.96. 288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

Wizz Air Trading Up 8.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

